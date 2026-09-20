Something strange keeps happening at Manchester United. It's as if the team becomes a different beast under a caretaker manager, only to slip back into its old habits the moment that manager is confirmed and handed the full project.

Here's the paradox. The caretaker usually inherits a mess: chaos, fan pressure, results in freefall. Yet within a short spell he breathes life back into the players and delivers better results. Then comes the next step. They make him permanent, and that's when everything starts to unravel.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lived through this exact scenario, and Michael Carrick is going through it now. That raises a question far bigger than coincidence: is the problem the manager once he goes permanent, or the very nature of Manchester United?

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