An interview with Marco Tardelli, a World Cup winner with Italy in 1982 and now a pundit. Speaking to *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, the former midfielder discussed the current situation of the Azzurri as they chase a World Cup place, and offered some advice to Nicolò Barella, drawing on Bearzot’s guidance of hisown. Here is what he had to say.
Translated by
Tardelli to Barella: “Keep it simple, don’t overdo it. Three poor months won’t ruin a career. And Inter should give him a month’s holiday”
ADVICE FOR BARELLA
"Is Barella going through a rough patch at the moment? You can’t always be at your best. There are tougher periods or moments. It happened to me too. Physical and mental fatigue, other factors – and you don’t always know why. Three bad months, though, don’t make or break a career. You just have to be patient and remember what Bearzot told me in Argentina. I’ll never forget it. It was late May ’78, and I was literally in tatters. I couldn’t even manage the simplest things. Bearzot took me off in a friendly before the World Cup in Argentina. Feeling down, I said to him: ‘Coach, I understand you’ve lost faith in me. Leave me out if you want...’ He replied straight away: ‘Marco, don’t talk rubbish. If you can’t do anything else, pass the ball to a teammate.” He meant: keep it simple, don’t overdo it. Then it went as we know, with the national team even better than the one in ’82. Against Northern Ireland, he kept it simple because he’s an intelligent player. And then, if I were Inter, after the World Cup I’d give him a month’s complete holiday. That’s enough to recover.”
WORLD CUP
“We’re going to the World Cup, I’m sure of it. Bosnia isn’t a match for Italy. And even though we don’t have a strong national team, I feel we’ll achieve great things. I said the same thing before 2006: Lippi’s team reminded me of Bearzot’s Italy in ’82 – the Calciopoli scandal, the pessimism, everyone against us, a difficult situation. I like this Italy side and I like Gattuso. He’s created a united group. He’s calling up the youngsters, from Esposito – who’s no longer a new face – to Pisilli and Palestra. Let’s not forget Rossi and Cabrini in Argentina. Who’ll win the World Cup? I’m worried about Ancelotti’s Brazil.”
GATTUSO
“Gattuso was one of my players in the Under-21s. He was just as he is today: a serious, generous lad, always there for the team. He, too, had that same conversation with me that I’d had with Bearzot after being substituted in a friendly. ‘Coach, I need to talk to you…’ And then: ‘If you don’t have faith in me…’ I didn’t let him finish: ‘You’re mad, Rino!’, I replied. He gave his all, wore the blue shirt with pride, had character and personality, and was absolutely vital to the team. I’d add that his generosity, the fact that he was everywhere, chasing everything and everyone, hid his qualities, which weren’t half bad. Technically, he was better than people thought. A team always needs a Gattuso.”