Sweden boss Graham Potter fiercely defends Viktor Gyokeres as Arsenal striker faces intense scrutiny

Gyokeres finds himself in an unfamiliar position at the Emirates Stadium, having lost his status as a guaranteed starter under Mikel Arteta. The Swedish international was a revelation during the 2025-26 campaign, finishing as the club's top scorer with 21 goals as the Gunners finally ended their long wait for a Premier League title. However, the current season has seen a dramatic shift in his fortunes, with the 28-year-old managing just one 12-minute cameo in the opening four league fixtures. Even a rare start in the Carabao Cup ended in frustration as he failed to find the net in a 4-2 victory over Ipswich Town.

Despite the brewing storm in North London, Potter was quick to douse the flames during Wednesday's national team squad announcement in Solna. The Sweden head coach insisted that there is no cause for alarm regarding his star striker's lack of goals. "Things happen. It goes up and down, just like it does in life. He is a Premier League winner. He scored many goals as a number nine for Arsenal. He was incredible in the qualifiers and also had a good World Cup," Potter explained as cited by Fotbollskanalen.