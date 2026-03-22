Swansea left fuming by Sky Sports' special Wrexham coverage as chief executive confirms complaint to EFL over Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac broadcast

The likes of Sky are feeding off that fandom, while putting no pressure on viewers to lap up the Wrexham experience, but Swansea believe that the playing field is being skewed slightly in favour of those that boast the biggest names.

Chief executive Tom Gorringe said in his programme notes for the Swans’ clash with Championship leaders Coventry City: “We have the Sky Sports cameras in attendance once again, although hopefully coverage of this fixture will be more balanced than what we witnessed around our game at Wrexham last weekend.

“While I don’t think anyone would dispute that we want to continue to grow the profile of the EFL product, the means by which we do so should be balanced and impartial. In my view, the buildup to and coverage of the game itself left a lot to be desired on those particular scores.

“With the production being done by Rob and Ryan’s own production company, all of the guests and focus was on their team, there were celebrations with David Prutton – the face of Sky’s EFL coverage – and the advert for the commentary of the game failed to mention that we were playing at all.

“It felt to myself and a number of members of our staff that we were very much an afterthought and that our hosts were given priority at every opportunity, and as a club we would strongly suggest that greater critical thought is given to how these situations are handled moving forward. This is a position that I will discuss with the EFL next week.”