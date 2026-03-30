'And I don't want to see him sulking!' - Jude Bellingham benched by Sam Allardyce as he reveals his ideal England World Cup forward line

“I would have Morgan Rogers in the number 10 role. It’s a tough choice by the way, because there’s Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham as well,” Allardyce said. His decision mirrors a growing trend among pundits, as Alan Shearer also opted to leave out some of England's most established global stars from his own predicted line-up recently.

Allardyce’s proposed forward line sees Aston Villa star Rogers taking centre stage, supported by a pacey wing duo. He added: “I’d have Bukayo Saka on the right and Anthony Gordon on the left, with Harry Kane up front and Rogers in the middle. I’d have Bellingham on the bench, and I don’t want to see him sulking! I think Thomas Tuchel is pretty ruthless and if he needs a change, he’ll make it. No matter what pressure he gets from the press about his selections, he won’t care about it. He’ll do what he thinks is right for the team."