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Study finds 75 percent of Americans plan to follow FIFA World Cup 2026
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Key findings
The survey, which was done by Full Circle Research in March, polled 2,000 U.S. adults.
Here were the key results:
• A clear majority of Americans are bought in, with 75 percent expecting to follow the 2026 tournament in some capacity
• Hardcore engagement is more limited, as just 26 percent say they plan to watch “a lot” of matches
• That number climbs significantly among millennials, where 37 percent expect to follow closely
Sports Business Journal conducted the research ahead of its Business of Soccer conference, which kicks off Wednesday.
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Other key findings
Diving deeper, the data shows families and host-city residents are fueling engagement — but, in a familiar theme, cost remains a major barrier for fans hoping to attend:
• Engagement is strongest in host markets, with 42 percent of city residents planning to watch heavily, compared to 22 percent in suburban areas and just 16 percent in rural communities
• Families are a major driver, as 43 percent of respondents with children under 16 say they’ll watch “a lot,” versus 17 percent without kids
• Momentum is building, with 48 percent of Americans more interested than they were in 2022 - and North America hosting cited as a key factor
• There is a real appetite to attend, with 63 percent of interested fans at least somewhat likely to go to a match
• Cost looms as the biggest barrier, as 57 percent cite ticket prices as a concern, with most unwilling to pay more than $250–$500 per ticket.
• Only one-third of those surveyed raised security as a concern.
'May skew toward higher-income and highly engaged fans'
Assessing the findings, Jed Pearsall, President of Performance Research, believes there's a commonality.
“These findings suggest that while interest in attending is broad, actual attendance may skew toward higher-income and highly engaged fans, with many others opting for at-home or public viewing experiences,” Pearsall said.
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What comes next?
The FIFA World Cup starts on June 11 as Mexico will host South Africa.