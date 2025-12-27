Steven Gerrard admits he turned down 'perfect' job offer as Liverpool legend weighs up return to management

Gerrard insists he is in no rush to return to management following unsuccessful tenures at Villa and Al-Ettifaq and that he needs to select the "right" role before he considers his next move. Speaking on The Smiths Brothers podcast, Gerrard said: "I've been busy-ish. Loads of free time with the family, with the granddaughter coming.

"We're trying to be around as much as we can, which is why we've moved home. I'm sort of unofficially working with TNT covering Champions League and Premier League matches - they've been really accommodating, letting me pick and choose games due to my family situation."

"So, trying to stay local with the Premier League games and just the odd Champions League. Then, endorsement stuff - a little bit in the Far East, meet and greets, that type of stuff. Spoke to a couple of clubs, opportunities that have come up on the phone and unfortunately nothing (is) there at the moment.

"I am comfortable and easy with that. I am not looking for a job or steaming for a job. After the last two I do have to make sure it's the right one."

