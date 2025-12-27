Getty Images Sport
Steven Gerrard admits he turned down 'perfect' job offer as Liverpool legend weighs up return to management
- Getty Images Sport
Gerrard heavily linked with Rangers return in October
In the end, Danny Rohl was named Rangers boss in the German's first role since his Sheffield Wednesday exit over the summer. Rohl took over as Rangers head coach after negotiations surrounding Gerrard's potential return to the Scottish giants came to an abrupt end.
Despite talks with chairman Andrew Cavenagh and Paraag Marathe of 49ers Enterprises, Gerrard decided against a sensational return to the Ibrox hotseat, which paved the way for Rohl's appointment.
Gerrard was Rangers boss between 2018 and 2021, winning the Scottish Premiership in his final season in charge, before he was named Aston Villa manager. The 45-year-old left Villa in 2022 and took over at Al-Ettifaq in 2023, but left his role with the Saudi Pro League side at the start of 2025.
Gerrard waiting for the 'right' role
Gerrard insists he is in no rush to return to management following unsuccessful tenures at Villa and Al-Ettifaq and that he needs to select the "right" role before he considers his next move. Speaking on The Smiths Brothers podcast, Gerrard said: "I've been busy-ish. Loads of free time with the family, with the granddaughter coming.
"We're trying to be around as much as we can, which is why we've moved home. I'm sort of unofficially working with TNT covering Champions League and Premier League matches - they've been really accommodating, letting me pick and choose games due to my family situation."
"So, trying to stay local with the Premier League games and just the odd Champions League. Then, endorsement stuff - a little bit in the Far East, meet and greets, that type of stuff. Spoke to a couple of clubs, opportunities that have come up on the phone and unfortunately nothing (is) there at the moment.
"I am comfortable and easy with that. I am not looking for a job or steaming for a job. After the last two I do have to make sure it's the right one."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
Gerrard outlines parameters to return to management
Gerrard went on to emphasise that his next role must offer a "passionate" fanbase with genuine opportunities for silverware, while hinting that should the right chance not present itself, then he won't return to management at all.
"I think I suit a certain job; the passionate crowd - I need to try and feed off that. Something has to match my skillset, if you know what I mean," the former midfielder added.
"I am looking for the right match. Rangers was perfect, I was really close to going up there again. It's just the timing and a few other situations that weren't aligned.
"Rangers is my type of club - the fans, the passion, you can feed off it. It certainly suits the way that I go about it, but if something doesn't come or something where I feel like I can compete for the prizes I am comfortable to do what I am doing."
Rangers performing well under Rohl
Gerrard's former side Rangers, meanwhile, have made a solid start to life under Rohl, who was named Gers boss in mid-October. Indeed, Rangers have won six of the nine games the 36-year-old has overseen.
And he'll hope to oversee a return to winning ways today when Rangers host high-flying Motherwell having fallen to a 2-1 loss to league leaders Hearts last weekend. Defeat to the Jam Tarts last weekend means Rangers are currently 12 points off top spot and six points behind rivals Celtic.
The Bhoys, like Rangers, have also undergone a managerial change this season having replaced Brendan Rogers with Wilfried Nancy, who managed a first win of his Celtic career last time out at Aberdeen's expense having lost the opening four games of his career in Glasgow.
Advertisement