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Revealed: How long Steve Carell & Co get with Lionel Messi on commercial shoots as Argentine GOAT sets tight window for acting alongside Hollywood superstars
The Messi minute-count revealed
Hollywood star Will Ferrell has lifted the lid on the unique working conditions required to get Lionel Messi on camera for major advertising campaigns. Despite Messi's status as arguably the greatest player to ever grace the pitch, his time off it is managed with military precision, particularly when it comes to high-profile commercial shoots alongside other global superstars.
Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, Ferrell shared a fascinating anecdote regarding the Inter Miami forward’s approach to his off-field commitments. The actor, who is a co-owner of LAFC, explained that while he hasn't met the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner personally, he heard the details of the Argentine's strict set of rules from fellow comedic heavyweight Carell during their shared work for a potato chip brand.
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Thirty minutes or 'vamos'
According to Ferrell, the window for capturing the 2022 World Cup winner's performance is incredibly narrow, leaving no room for the usual delays or retakes associated with Hollywood filming. The pressure on the technical crew to deliver results immediately is said to be immense once the legendary number 10 arrives on the scene.
"I talked to Steve Carell, who has met Messi," Ferrell said. "I was in the domestic campaign for Lay’s potato chips; Steve was in the foreign campaign. Apparently Messi was in, and Messi has a rule: when he hits the set, you got 30 minutes with Messi, and that’s it.
"So there was a frenzy of activity to hurry up and get all the shots with Messi; otherwise, he’s out. He’s vamos.”
Why brands must work around Messi's schedule
Messi's commercial commitments reflect his status as one of the world's biggest sporting stars. Since joining Inter Miami, his global appeal has only continued to grow, making him an attractive figure for international marketing campaigns. The reported 30-minute rule suggests brands and production teams must carefully plan every shoot to make the most of the limited time available with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.
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International future remains in doubt
While Messi continues to attract major commercial deals, his long-term international future has become the subject of renewed speculation after Argentina fell to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. Leandro Paredes recently revealed that Messi had appeared ready to call time on his Argentina career, saying: "I think he had made a decision that it was his last match for the national team. I hope he can continue playing. It will be his decision." Until Messi speaks publicly, his international future remains uncertain.
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