Twenty years have passed since Italy’s World Cup victory, but Stefano Fiore still thinks about it. With a touch of regret, for not having been part of that squad despite being in Marcello Lippi’s national team squad. The reason? He explains it to us in our interview: “It was probably the most important year of my career,” says Fiore, “but the clashes I had with Ranieri at Valencia cost me a place in the national team and meant I missed the 2006 World Cup, even though I was part of the squad at the time. It was Ranieri who had been keen to bring me to Spain, but then he looked after his own interests and didn’t let me play.” After a few stints on Massimo Oddo’s coaching staff, the former midfielder is now waiting for a new project that will win him over, and in the meantime he has turned back the clock, looking back over his career through anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories.
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Stefano Fiore tells CM: "That time Stam threw me into the bushes at Formello"
What was it like for you, as an 18-year-old, to be in that Parma dressing room with Zola, Sensini, Bucci and Dino Baggio?
"When Parma signed me, I was supposed to stay on loan at Cosenza for another season, but instead I was presented with the biggest turning point of my career. It was an incredible experience, which I enjoyed without any pressure, seeing it as a gift from above."
Could you tell us about Asprilia’s ballets?
"They were a hoot; he made every moment fun by playing South American music and telling jokes. There were even a few people who followed him around – Crippa was always right up front."
What was Ancelotti like as a manager at the start of his career?
"He was loved by everyone, just as he is today. He had a reputation for being a 'Sacchi-style' manager and was stuck in a 4-4-2 formation without any playmakers, but over the years he changed and realised that the players are what really make the difference."
Which coach did you have the most trouble with?
"Under Zaccheroni at Lazio, we couldn’t see eye to eye on tactics, but the one I really didn’t get on with was Claudio Ranieri at Valencia."
Could you tell us what happened?
"He’d brought me in to play in the attacking midfield role in place of a player who was due to leave, then he told me that player was staying after all and wanted to play me on the right, where there were better players than me."
At the age of 20 in Padua, you took charge of the dressing room in a difficult situation.
"It was a decision that didn’t pay off for me, because from that point on I played even less. At the time I was doing my military service and was often away; we were going through a difficult period and during meetings none of the team’s key figures were taking a stand; so I stepped up, even though I was on loan and, in theory, shouldn’t have had such a vested interest."
Who is your closest friend in the world of football?
"Giuliano Giannichedda. We played together at Udine and then at Lazio; now we’re neighbours in Rome."
And who’s the most ‘annoying’ teammate?
"Cholo Simeone used to talk so much on the pitch that he was practically commentating on the match. You could constantly hear him giving advice to everyone – a trait he’s carried over into his role as manager: if you notice, he never sits still on the bench."
Is there a team you wouldn’t sign for today?
"Valencia. But when I joined, I was convinced it would be a valuable experience. I accepted because the prospects were different; Ranieri suggested I play in the attacking midfield role and then moved me out to the right."
Biggest regret?
"The 2006 World Cup. The year before, I was at the peak of my career, and because of that spell at Valencia, I missed out on the national team. I still think about it sometimes…"
You joined Lazio in the summer of 2001.
"Later, Lippi told me that Juventus had also tried to sign me, but the Pozzos closed the deal with Cragnotti because he signed both me and Giannichedda."
How did you find the move from Udine to Rome?
"It was a tough adjustment because I’d always lived in small towns; on top of that, we had a difficult start to the season and the fans were turning on us. I struggled a lot; I wasn’t going out onto the pitch feeling at ease, and that anxiety affected my performances too."
Could you tell us a bit about Mihajlovic?
"A great personality – the most incredible I've ever met in my life. And it showed in his appearance too; his choice of clothes in the changing room wasn't exactly a hit."
Any anecdotes about him?
"Before and after training, he often went for long massages, so we used to take the opportunity to hide all his clothes. You can imagine how angry he was when he came back to the changing rooms; the culprits always left before he returned."
Who was the 'bigger bad guy' between him and Stam?
"Don’t forget Fernando Couto either – if it had come to blows, we’d have been in good shape. Great defenders and strong personalities – the sort you were better off not arguing with. Stam had a professional approach and wasn’t one for joking around; I learnt that the hard way."
What happened?
"Once I was teasing him about his broken Italian; after I’d mimicked him, he hoisted me onto his shoulders like a wrestler and hurled me into the bushes in Formello. Actually, luckily, he just laid me down gently."
What’s it like to play and score in the Rome derby?
"It’s indescribable in words; I don’t want to sound trite. I can say that after that goal I ran towards the stands because I was completely overwhelmed. You play football to experience this sort of emotion."
National Team: what was it like having Paolo Maldini as captain?
"After every match in the changing room, he would shake everyone’s hand to thank us; he was an incredible leader. I remember that when I was first called up, he welcomed me and then told me to join him for a game of keep-away, as if I’d always played for the national team."
You were in the starting line-up for France in the Euro 2000 final, but you were on the bench when Trezeguet scored the golden goal. How did you feel?
"It was a real nail-biter. Before Barthez took the free-kick that led to Wiltord’s goal, we were all huddled together waiting for the final whistle; we thought our defenders would clear it as usual, but instead it went wrong. That’s when we realised the match had taken a turn for the worse."
In the semi-final against the Netherlands, Totti’s chip over Van der Sar became famous.
"In training, he’d always taken them normally; none of us thought he’d shoot like that. I’d come off, and from the bench we’d seen Maldini giving him a telling-off, but we couldn’t work out why; it looked as though he was telling him, ‘Don’t mess up.’ After the match, there was a lot of laughter; we all told him he’d been mad."