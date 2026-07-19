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‘I don't want to go to prison!’ - Spain striker will reluctantly shake the hand of US President Donald Trump after World Cup final
Navigating the post-match protocol
As Spain prepare for a monumental 2026 World Cup final clash against Argentina at MetLife Stadium, the focus for Luis de la Fuente’s squad is squarely on securing a second global crown. However, the inevitable pageantry surrounding the tournament's climax has introduced an off-pitch dynamic that La Roja's players are now having to navigate.
With the United States serving as a primary host for the expanded tournament, US President Trump is scheduled to preside over the post-match medal and trophy presentation in New Jersey. For a squad featuring players known for their strong social convictions, the mandatory ceremonial protocol has become a minor talking point in the build-up, drawing a characteristically sharp and lighthearted response from one of the team's most prominent progressive voices.
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Iglesias jokes about avoiding legal trouble
Speaking to Panenka, the forward was asked how he felt about the prospect of meeting the US President during the post-match medals ceremony. Drawing on his reputation for being outspoken on political and social issues such as LGBTQ+ rights, the striker offered a witty response. "Yes, well, I don't want to go to prison!" Iglesias quipped.
"It's something I've thought about, something I've even imagined. I hope to greet him when we're all very happy and that it's all over very quickly so I can forget about it," he said. "Sometimes you have to forget the moments you've lived through too," he continued, noting that he does not believe the World Cup final is the time "to generate controversy."
Iglesias added: "People already know my opinions, and I would love to do many things, but the reality is that, although people think I'm all-powerful, I don't have that much power to confront certain things. It's complicated, really."
Trump influence on the 2026 World Cup
The presence of Donald Trump at the final is a reminder of his active involvement throughout the tournament, having already made headlines for his relationship with FIFA's hierarchy. Earlier in the knockout stages, the President confirmed he had exerted influence on FIFA president Gianni Infantino regarding a red card shown to Folarin Balogun.
Infantino eventually acknowledged the call, stating that while he discusses matters with heads of state, the final decision remained with FIFA's independent judicial bodies. However, the one-game ban was ultimately suspended for a year, allowing the USMNT star to return to action. This level of intervention has made the President a polarising figure in the competition's final stages.
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Preparing for the MetLife Stadium showdown
As Spain prepare to face Lionel Messi’s Argentina, the narrative continues to shift between the action on the grass and the figures in the VIP boxes. For La Roja, the focus remains on securing a second world title, regardless of the dignitaries involved in the ceremony.
Iglesias remains hopeful that if Spain are victorious, the joy of winning will make the handshake more palatable. After weeks of high-intensity football across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the final act will see the President of the host nation presenting the ultimate prize to either Spain or Argentina.
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