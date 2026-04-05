'Spain would take him!' - Max Dowman could break into England's World Cup squad as Arsenal icon Jack Wilshere makes Lamine Yamal comparison

Wilshere has been close to Dowman's development since the youngster was just 13, coaching him within the Arsenal academy. The impact was immediate, with the 34-year-old recalling a phone call to his father where he admitted the kid might be a superior talent to himself. The Luton manager is adamant that the winger's physical robustness and technical maturity set him apart from almost any other prospect in the country.

Wilshere said in an interview with The Telegraph: "I remember calling my dad and saying, ‘Dad, you need to come and watch this kid. I think he is better than me’. My dad is very biased towards me. He thinks I am the best player. It actually gets to the point where I argue with him sometimes. I don’t want to put pressure on him [Dowman], but there is so much now anyway." He also noted that Dowman's Premier League record-breaking strike was beyond his own 16-year-old self, stating: "I don't score that goal at 16."