Former Southampton forward Dusan Tadic confirms sensational return to Serbia national team after two-year retirement

The Serbian national team is set to welcome back its most experienced figure as Tadic has confirmed he is ready to pull on the national team jersey once again. The 37-year-old, who called time on his international career following Euro 2024, admitted that the lure of representing his nation was too strong to ignore any longer. The playmaker revealed his decision shortly after NEC’s difficult 5-0 defeat against Juventus, shifting the focus from a domestic disappointment to a major international boost for his country. Tadic, who is Serbia's all-time record appearance holder with 111 caps, will provide immediate leadership for a side

Tadic was clear about his motivations for returning, emphasizing a sense of duty and the joy he finds in representing the Serbian people. "Now I want to help my country again. I feel the need to enjoy playing for the nation again. It always gives a sense of pride. You will soon see me playing in the match against the Netherlands," Tadic told Ziggo Sport.