"When Barcelona and Bayern Munich come calling, what's the deciding factor in Gordon not joining us?" the FCB icon asked on the Bild podcast Bayern Insider, suggesting that money was likely a key factor in Gordon's decision.
Translated by
"So what's the reason he's not joining us?" Thomas Müller takes a dig at Anthony Gordon over his decision to turn down FC Bayern
In recent weeks, Gordon had emerged as Bayern's top target to strengthen their attack. The versatile 25-year-old could have provided competition for Luis Díaz on the left wing and cover for Harry Kane in the centre-forward role.
Since Friday evening, however, it has become clear that Bayern will come away empty-handed in the race for Gordon, and that the England international will instead join Barça. Gordon has signed a five-year contract with the Catalans, who will pay Newcastle United a transfer fee of up to €80 million including bonus payments, running until 2031. Reports claim Bayern were unwilling to meet that valuation, having set a ceiling of €60m.
- AFP
Thomas Müller advises Anthony Gordon: "I'd join Bayern."
"I can't imagine" that the palm trees and the sea in Barcelona were the deciding factors for Gordon's move to the Spanish champions, Müller emphasised, although he did concede that working under Barça manager Hansi Flick was a significant consideration: "It's really fun to play under him, both in terms of his leadership and his style of play," the 36-year-old said. Müller previously spent 18 months under Flick at Bayern and also worked with the 61-year-old during his stints as assistant coach of the German national team and head coach at the 2022 World Cup.
Müller, who left the German champions last summer after 25 years at the club and joined the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS, nevertheless drew a clear conclusion: "Well, I would go to Bayern."
After Gordon's snub, who will Bayern Munich bring in to boost their attack?
By signing Gordon, Barça address two squad roles: the Englishman can challenge Raphinha – who missed several matches through injury last term – for the left wing berth, and he is also in the frame to start in the centre of attack. With Robert Lewandowski set to leave, Ferran Torres is currently Gordon's main rival for that position. Barcelona are also pursuing Atlético Madrid's Julian Alvarez, who would add another layer of competition. On Friday evening, Atlético posted several social-media messages accusing the Catalans of improper conduct.
The arrival of Gordon also complicates the picture for fellow England forward Marcus Rashford. The 28-year-old spent last term on loan from Manchester United, and Barça could now exercise a €30 million buy-out clause to secure his services permanently. Rashford is keen to stay, yet the arrival of Gordon has reduced his chances of doing so. A definitive move to Catalonia remains a possibility.
Bayern, meanwhile, must look elsewhere. Alongside Gordon, RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande has been linked, but his €100m price tag is even higher, and Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are also tracking the forward. Bayern have also been credited with an interest in AFC Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi, valued at around €80m.
- Getty Images
Anthony Gordon's move to FC Barcelona by the numbers
Former club
Newcastle United
New club
FC Barcelona
Transfer fee
Up to €80m (including add-ons)
Contract with Barca until
30 June 2031.