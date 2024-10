This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/X Smoking! Barcelona star lights up during wild dressing room celebrations after La Liga leaders crush arch-rivals Real Madrid in Clasico at Santiago Bernabeu W. Szczesny Barcelona Real Madrid LaLiga Real Madrid vs Barcelona Wojciech Szczesny was spotted smoking a cigarette during Barcelona's jubilant post-match celebrations following their 4-0 win over Real Madrid. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barcelona thump Real Madrid 4-0

Barca squad celebrate El Clasico win

Szczesny seen smoking in dressing room