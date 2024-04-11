Siphiwe Tshabalala calls for changes in Kaizer Chiefs' management - 'It is an issue that needs a helicopter view'

GOAL GFXSeth WillisSiphiwe Tshabalala calls for changes in Kaizer Chiefs' management - 'It is an issue that needs a helicopter view'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsRichards Bay vs Kaizer ChiefsRichards BayThe South Africa international is the latest to voice his concerns regarding the running of the Glamour Boys.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs are desperate for success Changes have been made playing unit and technical benchTshabalala feels more is needed