Cavin Johnson, Kaizer Motaung Snr, Bobby Motaung and Kaizer Motaung Jnr of Kaizer Chiefs GOAL GFX
Seth Willis

Siphiwe Tshabalala calls for changes in Kaizer Chiefs' management - 'It is an issue that needs a helicopter view'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsRichards Bay vs Kaizer ChiefsRichards Bay

The South Africa international is the latest to voice his concerns regarding the running of the Glamour Boys.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chiefs are desperate for success
  • Changes have been made playing unit and technical bench
  • Tshabalala feels more is needed

Editors' Picks