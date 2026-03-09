Shock as Man Utd prepare £43m bid for surprise Nottingham Forest star as scouts wowed by 'direct candidate' to replace Casemiro

While Nottingham Forest secured Sangare for around £30 million in 2023, they are fully aware of his skyrocketing value. The club is expected to hold out for a fairly significant profit, with reports suggesting that Forest intend to open negotiations at a higher figure, around the £43m mark.

Vitor Pereira's side find themselves in a position where at least one major sale may be required this summer to balance the books. Sangare, Elliot Anderson and Murillo are among their most valuable assets and, given that he remains under contract until 2028, United will have to pay a premium to land their possible replacement for Casemiro.