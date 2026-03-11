Getty
'I wouldn't be surprised' - Shock early Vinicius Junior retirement prediction made by ex-Real Madrid team-mate Eden Hazard
Toxic environment surrounding Vinicius
The former captain of the Belgian national team believes that Vinicius' performance is fundamentally driven by a simple love for the game, much like Hazard during his prime years at Chelsea. But the very essence of Vinicius' game is threatened by the toxic environment surrounding the player in recent months. While the Brazilian continues to deliver outstanding performances in the Real Madrid shirt, his sporting achievements are increasingly overshadowed by controversies, racist insults, and tensions with opposing fans, creating a difficult atmosphere for the Ballon d'Or contender.
The heavy burden of being Vini
Hazard said to RTBF: “He’s just someone who loves football, who loves to play and just wants to have fun. A bit like me when I was on the pitch.”
The Belgian maestro, who retired from professional football at the age of 32, added: “Now, we talk more about what he does or what he endures than what he brings to the pitch. People forget what an exceptional player he is. It must weigh heavily on him. It can’t be easy to go into a match and just think about football. He has so much on his mind before a match, I sometimes think, ‘Poor guy.’ He knows he’s going to face this, that not much happens in terms of sanctions. It must be a burden; I wouldn’t be surprised if, at 30, he says he’s leaving, that he’s quitting football because, in any case, nothing changes.”
Word of warning
With Vinicius often criticised for his celebrations and interactions with rival supporters, Hazard offered some brotherly advice to his former colleague. While acknowledging that the Brazilian is both mentally and physically robust, the ex-Chelsea and Madrid star suggested that small changes in how he presents himself on the pitch might help shift the public perception.
"As a friend, I would tell him: 'Be careful. Play the way you want to play, but be careful. People are on your side, so play football, have fun, make us real football fans happy," he said. "When you dance, dance in a certain way so that people like you. Ronaldinho danced too; I don't remember seeing all these stories. I lived with Vinicius for four years, and I quickly realized he was strong mentally and physically. To live at the best club and do what he does. Hats off to him."
What comes next?
Vinicius remains a key member of the Madrid frontline under Alvaro Arbeloa. His ability to produce match-winning moments in the Champions League and La Liga continues to justify his status as a global icon. However, Hazard's words serve as a stark reminder that even the strongest athletes have their breaking points, especially when the joy of the game is replaced by a sense of constant struggle against systemic issues and public animosity.
Madrid and Vinicius will be back in action when they host Manchester City in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie on Wednesday night.
