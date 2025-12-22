Getty
‘About how many shirts they sell’ - Premier League teams warned off Neymar as ex-Barcelona and PSG superstar sees Santos contract down into free agency
Europe or MLS: What next for Neymar?
There is no doubt that a deal for Neymar would be a success for any club on the planet when it comes to commercial value, with the South American still generating plenty of interest around the world.
He did, however, return to his roots at Santos after seeing a lucrative contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal torn up on the back of knee ligament damage. More spells on the treatment table have been taken in since retracing steps to his homeland.
Neymar was able to help steer Santos away from relegation danger in 2025, but has not agreed an extension to his expiring contract. A move elsewhere, which potentially sees the ex-Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar return to Europe, has been mooted. A switch to MLS, allowing a reunion with Lionel Messi to be taken in at Inter Miami, has also been speculated on.
Premier League teams warned off Neymar
Ex-England international Chris Waddle is not convinced that Premier League sides should be taking a punt on Neymar. He has told BestBettingSites: “I don’t think it would be a big club. He’s had a serious knee injury, a cruciate ligament, and although he scored a hat-trick recently, the Premier League is fast and furious.
“He’s pushing for the Brazilian squad, and to be honest, Brazil aren’t as strong as they used to be. He should probably get in, but I don’t see them winning the World Cup.
“When I look at Neymar and the English game, I’m not sure it suits him anymore. If someone did bring him in, it would be more about how many shirts they sell and the profile he brings rather than him making the team significantly better. It would be a commercial move rather than a football one. He’s not going to come to Sheffield Wednesday, is he?
“It would be brilliant, though. I’d definitely take that. But realistically, it would be about the club’s profile, not just his ability. I’m not saying he’s not a good player - he is - but he’s 33 now. He’s had a major injury, he’s been playing back at Santos, and even though he scored a hat-trick recently, it’s a different level. To me, it would be about marketing, promotion and visibility rather than improving a team on the pitch.”
Santos stay? Extension in Brazil remains possible
Neymar recently said when asked about his future plans, with a winter break being taken in after reaching the end of the Brazilian domestic season: “I do not know, really. I don’t know. I need some days now, I need to rest, disconnect then decide my future. For sure my priority always goes to Santos.”
Santos are still hoping that the home-grown hero will agree fresh terms with them, as club president Marcelo Teixeira told ESPN: “Neymar's project is a project for next year's World Cup. The conversation has always been this. He could go anywhere and wanted to come to Santos, his home. Maybe we imagined taking advantage of it more in the first half of the year and we couldn't, but it's nobody's fault. He ends the season in a better way, he was decisive.
“Neymar's participation continues to be important, off the field and on it. The dialogue remains. We are evaluating the numbers and extending these values. I have a positive expectation that we will reach a common denominator for his permanence.”
2026 World Cup plan: Neymar hoping to make Brazil squad
Neymar has not represented Brazil since damaging his knee in October 2023. He has, however, earned 128 caps for his country and registered a record-setting tally of 79 goals. The mercurial playmaker is still hoping to earn a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the 2026 World Cup.
