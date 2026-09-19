Sevilla paid the price: Barcelona avoid their "naive" mistakes with a familiar weapon

Barcelona went in level at 1-1, having found themselves facing a far tougher test than expected on the road. Their hosts pressed high and stayed organised, forcing the Catalans to ditch their usual build-up and resort to long balls.

Sevilla did not settle for pressing in the final third alone. They also closed down the spaces superbly when they dropped back into their own half, and that made it hard for Barcelona to play out and reach dangerous areas with any regularity.

Fofana opened the scoring in the 19th minute, exploiting the spaces behind the Barcelona defence. Raphinha struck back two minutes later, and that equaliser captured exactly what Barça needed against this kind of pressure: a more direct approach in behind the opponent's back line.

Composure was another problem in attack. Barcelona sometimes rushed their transitions before enough players had joined the front line, which at times left the defence exposed whenever they lost the ball.

Sevilla, by contrast, looked assured in pressing and then shutting down the spaces inside their defensive third, and they managed to limit Barcelona's ability to create chances.

Two more issues compounded Barça's struggles in this half. Pedri failed to show the best of his abilities and Gordon made little impact, while Lamine Yamal remained the most prominent source of danger. He came close to scoring with a shot that nearly changed the picture completely.