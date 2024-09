This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Serious concerns' emerge surrounding Lamine Yamal as Barcelona fear wonderkid may lose 'control' L. Yamal Barcelona Spain LaLiga Barcelona are said to have "serious concerns" about wonderkid Lamine Yamal following his rapid rise to the top of the game. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Yamal has enjoyed rapid rise

Won Euro 2024 with Spain

Barcelona now have concerns Article continues below