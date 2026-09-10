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Udinese Calcio v FC Internazionale - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Serie A statistics: Inter ready to crush Udinese, and a historic feat awaits Amorim with Milan

FEATURES
Sassuolo vs Juventus
Sassuolo
Juventus
Serie A
SSC Napoli vs Bologna
SSC Napoli
Bologna
Lazio vs AC Milan
Lazio
AC Milan
Inter vs Udinese
Inter
Udinese
Venezia vs Fiorentina
Venezia
Fiorentina
R. Amorim
Italy

The fourth round of matches in the Italian league, broadcast on stc tv, gets under way on Friday evening with the match between Venezia and their guests Fiorentina.

Calcio fans have a date with the eagerly awaited top-of-the-table clash between Milan and their hosts Lazio on Saturday. Juventus travel to Sassuolo on Sunday, while Napoli host Bologna.

Title holders Inter Milan round off the fixtures against their guests Udinese next Monday.

 The Italian league free on stc tv for customers of the Baity Fibre, Mufawtar 4, Max and Pro 4 and 5 packagesWatch now!

According to the "Opta" statistics network, Inter Milan have won 18 of their last 23 matches against Udinese in the Italian league, against two draws and three defeats. 

Since the start of 2015, no team has beaten Udinese more often in the competition than Roma, who boast 19 wins.

Udinese did claim their last away match against Inter in the Italian league, ending a run of seven straight away defeats to the same opponents. 

Inter Milan have won their first three matches in the Italian league this season. A fourth straight win would be just the ninth time they have managed it in their history, and the sixth this century, following the 2002-2003, 2015-2016, 2017-2018, 2019-2020 and 2023-2024 seasons.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

  • Juventus FC v US Sassuolo Calcio - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Sassuolo: the favourite victim of the Old Lady

    Bologna have won their last two Serie A meetings with Napoli, Opta noted, a sharp turnaround after managing just one victory in the previous 11 against four draws and six defeats.

    At home, Napoli have the clear edge, winning nine of their last 12 Serie A matches against Bologna and losing three.

    Goals have dried up, though. Napoli have failed to score in three of their last six against Bologna, a stark contrast to a run of 20 straight matches in which the Partenopei found the net, plundering 55 goals at an average of 2.75 per game.

    Bologna sit among six clubs still without a Serie A win this season. One draw, two defeats and just two goals scored tell the story.

     Serie A for free on stc tv for subscribers of Baity Fiber, Mofawtar 4, Max, and Pro 4 and 5 packagesWatch now!

    Rasmus Hojlund is in the goals for Napoli, netting in four of his last five Serie A appearances, including his last two against Como and Inter. Score again and he'll make it three consecutive league games for the third time in his career across Europe's top five leagues, having managed it with Atalanta in January 2023, when he scored in three straight matches, and with Manchester United between December 2023 and February 2024, when he found the net in six in a row.

    Sassuolo and Juventus played out a 1-1 draw in their last Serie A meeting in March, ending a sequence of nine straight encounters without a stalemate. Juventus won six of those, Sassuolo three.

    On home soil, Sassuolo have won two of their last three Serie A matches against Juventus and lost one, a marked improvement on their opening nine as hosts to the Bianconeri, which brought just one victory against two draws and six defeats.

    Opta explained: "Juventus have won more matches against Sassuolo than any other team in Serie A, with 16 victories, and they have also scored more goals against them than any other opponent, with 56 goals."

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  • AC Milan v SS Lazio - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Numbers behind the eagerly awaited clash between Milan and Lazio

    Ahead of the eagerly awaited clash between Lazio and Milan, Lazio have won two of their last three Serie A meetings with Milan, losing just once. That matches their tally from the previous ten encounters, which brought one draw and seven defeats. 

    Not since 2012 have Lazio managed back-to-back Serie A wins over Milan.

    The overall record makes grim reading for Lazio: 73 defeats in 166 Serie A meetings with Milan, alongside 33 wins and 60 draws.

    Since 2012, Lazio have won seven of their 15 home Serie A games against Milan, with four draws and four defeats.

     Serie A for free on stc tv for subscribers of the Beti Fibre, Mofawtar 4, Max, and Pro 4 and 5 packagesWatch now!

    Milan have lost at least one of their first four Serie A matches in each of the last three seasons, from 2023-2024 to 2025-2026. That comes after they went unbeaten across their opening four games in the three campaigns before, between 2020-2021 and 2022-2023.

    Ruben Amorim could become the first Milan manager to win three of his first four Serie A matches since Fatih Terim in 2001. 

    Achieve that, and Amorim would become the twelfth manager in the club's history to claim at least three wins in his opening four Serie A games.

    Turning to Venezia against Fiorentina, "Opta" report that Venezia have beaten Fiorentina 11 times in 28 Serie A matches, with three draws and 14 defeats. That win total is at least four more than they have managed against any other side in the competition. 

    Five of Venezia's last nine Serie A meetings with Fiorentina have ended in victory, against one draw and three defeats.

    Their current run of five straight home wins over Fiorentina is the longest they have ever put together against a single opponent on their own turf in Serie A.

    Fiorentina, meanwhile, have lost their first three Serie A matches this season. That has happened only once before in the club's history, back in 1935-1936, when they drew their fourth game.

    On loan at Fiorentina from Real Madrid, Franco Mastantuono has fired off 10 shots without scoring across the opening three rounds of the 2026-2027 Serie A season.

    Among the players still waiting for their first goal, Mastantuono sits joint third for attempts, level with Mattia Zaccagni and Douglas Luiz. Only Paulo Dybala with 13 shots and Arman Laurienté with 16 have taken more.

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