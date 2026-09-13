Sergej Jakirovic hails Hull City's historic Premier League start after a thrilling Stamford Bridge draw against Chelsea

Hull continues to be the surprise package of the new Premier League season, securing a vital point in West London to maintain their unbeaten record. The Tigers showed incredible grit to come from behind, briefly leading the match before eventually sharing the spoils with the Blues. For a newly promoted side, taking eight points from their opening four matches represents a dream start that few pundits predicted, cementing their status as a team that belongs at this level.

Speaking after the final whistle, a reflective Jakirovic assessed the flow of the game, acknowledging that while victory was within reach, a point was a just reward for both sides. "It was another game that we could have won and one that we could have lost. We had a few moments, especially in the second half when 2-1 up, when we had the chance to score a third and we had an opportunity at 2-2 to go back in front but they also had a good chance that needed a good save, so in the end I think a draw is maybe a fair result," he said on the club's official website.