Search for MLS Commissioner Don Garber’s successor reportedly down to three finalists

According to Sportico, all three are expected to make presentations to MLS owners in the coming weeks as the league moves forward with its succession process.

Garber’s contract runs through the end of 2027, creating an intriguing wrinkle in the succession process. When he signed the deal in July 2024, it was set to expire during the MLS offseason. With the league now shifting its calendar, though, his contract will end midway through the 2027-28 campaign, potentially forcing Garber to depart early or remain in the role for a few additional months.