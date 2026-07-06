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‘Kids stay off school, parents don't go to work!’ - Jude Bellingham sends message to sleep-deprived England fans after scoring twice in thrilling World Cup win over Mexico
A message for the fans back home
With the match concluding in the early hours of Monday morning in the United Kingdom, Bellingham was quick to acknowledge the dedication of the fans who stayed awake to witness the drama. He jokingly suggested that the magnitude of the win warranted a national day of rest as he called for the country to enjoy the moment to the fullest.
"Text your bosses and tell them you're not coming in, as simple as that," Bellingham said. "I've been an England fan since I was seven years old. I remember the 2010 World Cup was my first one and obviously in recent times we've had better moments, but I remember watching a few tournaments and some of the players are now on TV talking a lot and they struggled in these kinds of nights. It was tough because it didn't feel like we really got behind them because there wasn't much reason to, and to be part of an England team that gives so much to the country that can give them these moments and nights like this, it means as much as anything in my career and in my life, really. So yeah, kids stay off school, parents don't go to work, enjoy the day. Be with your friends, go down the pub again if you can, and enjoy it because these nights don't come along often."
- AFP
Bellingham inspires Three Lions at the Azteca
Despite the hostile atmosphere and a kickoff delayed by adverse weather, Tuchel's men showed incredible resilience to secure a 3-2 victory. Bellingham was the architect of the triumph, clinical in front of goal and tireless in his energy, guiding a 10-man England through a frantic final half-hour.
Reflecting on the magnitude of the result, Bellingham was visual in his pride for the collective effort. "I've never been more proud of a group of lads, a squad, a nation," Bellingham said. "It was a country's performance. It felt like everything I've seen this week is the country behind us. All we've talked about this week is how difficult it's going to be in an unbelievable atmosphere against a very good team. To get this win is the best night of my England career so far, for sure."
Overcoming adversity in Mexico City
England's path to the quarter-finals was far from simple. After Quansah saw red in the second half, the Three Lions were forced to retreat and defend a narrow lead established by Bellingham's brace until Harry Kane's goal in the 60th minute put England at ease. The victory was particularly impressive given that Mexico had previously lost only two of their 89 matches at the historic stadium, a venue where Diego Maradona famously scored his "Hand of God" and "Goal of the Century" against England in 1986.
Bellingham is acutely aware of the history surrounding the ground and the weight of the expectations placed upon the current generation. "I'm aware of the pressure that I carry along with all the other players," Bellingham said. "Each player has a different responsibility on the pitch in terms of their roles, but I know what I can offer to the team, but we've got 26 lads out there who can do exactly what I just did tonight, I'm convinced of it and I hope that a win like this can give them that same conviction."
- AFP
Belief builds ahead of Norway clash
The result sets up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash against Norway in Miami this Saturday. Bellingham believes that the nature of the win - defending deep with 10 men and clinical finishing - should serve as a turning point for the squad's self-belief as they move deeper into the knockout stages.
"We shouldn't fear anyone, we shouldn't wait 40 minutes, 50 minutes, 60 minutes to realize that we're a very good team," the midfielder added. "So I hope that this winning instils that belief in the squad because they deserve to feel that way about themselves."
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