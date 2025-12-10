Getty Images Sport
Santos 'very confident' Neymar will sign extension through to 2026 World Cup as club president confirms talks are underway
Neymar facing uncertain future at Santos
Neymar has endured some difficult times since returning to boyhood club Santos, once again struggling with injuries after his spell in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal was dogged by similar issues. The Brazilian club were staring at the possibility of relegation from the country's top division, but their talismanic attacker stepped up to inspire a crucial 3-0 victory over Cruzeiro, playing through the pain of a new meniscus injury in his knee to ensure they will remain in Serie A.
However, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star immediately cast doubt over his short-term future. When asked what's next for him, Neymar responded: "I do not know, really. I don’t know. I need some days now, I need to rest, disconnect then decide my future. For sure my priority always goes to Santos."
Neymar finished the 2025 season with eight goals and one assist in 20 league games as he started to feature on a more consistent basis for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign, his last in France with Paris Saint-Germain.
Club president reveals latest on contract talks
While Neymar is unsure where his future lies, those at the boardroom level seem set in their belief that he should extend his contract.
Teixeira said: "Renewing Neymar's contract is a priority for Santos right now. Everything depends on the budget. We have a budget that is based on what we can spend. We are talking and negotiating in search of a common ground, adapting Neymar's current contract to 2026.
"There is good intention on his part, on the part of NR [the company that manages the striker's career], and on the part of Santos. That's already a good start. We need this adjustment to lead to a positive financial outcome for both sides.
"We are in talks regarding some contract renewals, especially Neymar's, and we are very confident. Neymar's project is also aimed at next year's World Cup, and we are in this dialogue to ensure he stays."
Neymar's World Cup dream in the balance
Neymar has previously featured in three World Cups for Brazil. He was their shining light in 2014, scoring four goals before suffering a tournament-ending injury. The Selecao were later eliminated by Germany in the semi-finals with a crushing 7-1 defeat. He then scored two goals apiece at the 2018 and 2022 showpieces, but Brazil were eliminated at the quarter-final stage in both competitions.
Now 33 years of age, Neymar is undoubtedly past his best, with recent injuries robbing him of his renowned agility and pace. He will hope to be part of Brazil's squad for the 2026 tournament, especially given that the only piece of silverware he has won at international level remains the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, but he has not played for his country since 2023. National team manager Carlo Ancelotti also has plenty of other options in wide positions to choose from, including Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Estevao, Matheus Cunha, Joao Pedro and Raphinha just to name a handful.
What comes next for Neymar?
For now, all eyes will be on Neymar's current injury situation, with the forward set to undergo minor surgery on his knee issue. It's been reported that the legendary Brazilian attacker will soon see a 'miracle doctor', a physiotherapist by the name of Eduardo Santos, in the hope of regaining full fitness in quick time before the World Cup rolls around.
Ancelotti recently revealed he will refuse to call up players who aren't 100% fit and claimed he doesn't "owe anyone a debt" when it comes to his Brazil squad selection for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but did say Neymar would make the cut if he "deserves" it.
