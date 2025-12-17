AFP
Santos & Neymar 'reach understanding' over contract renewal to take Brazil forward through to 2026 World Cup
Neymar staying at Santos
The 33-year-old has always prioritised staying at Santos and now looks set to continue at least until the World Cup, according to ESPN. Various clubs have been linked with a move for Neymar, including Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, but the two parties are now in "advanced talks" to extend his contract after Neymar helped defend Santos' top-flight status and avoid relegation at the end of last season. Neymar is now expected to sign a six-month extension to his current contract, which will end speculation about a move ahead of the World Cup. Neymar has scored 12 goals and bagged six assists in 30 games for Santos since returning at the start of the year.
Surgery next for Neymar
Although Neymar's future now looks to be resolved, he is set to undergo surgery on a knee injury. The Brazilian played through the pain barrier at the end of last season but is expected to go under the knife for a procedure that will rule him out of action for a month. The Brazilian is currently on holiday following the end of Santos's season, with the new campaign in Brazil not due to start until the end of January.
Will Neymar go to the World Cup?
Neymar has been enjoying regular football once again at Santos as he aims to book a spot in Brazil's squad for World Cup 2026. The former Barcelona star hasn't played for the national team for two years but has made it clear he's dreaming of playing in next summer's competition for the Selecao. After returning to Santos, he said: "Obviously, the national team is something I want to return to. I still have something to achieve (the World Cup), a mission that I think is my last, so I'm going to go after it no matter what. I have goals."
However, it remains to be seen if manager Carlo Ancelotti will call Neymar into his squad for the tournament. The Italian has previously revealed that Neymar is in contention but a final decision is yet to be made. He told reporters: “If we’re talking about Neymar, we have to talk about other players. We have to think about Brazil, which could have Neymar or be without Neymar, with other players or without other players. We’ll make the final list after the March FIFA window. I understand very well that you are very interested in Neymar. I want to make it clear that we are in December, the World Cup is in June, and I will choose the team that goes to the World Cup in May. If Neymar deserves to be there, if he’s doing well, if he’s better than someone else, he will play in the World Cup, period. I don’t owe anything to anyone."
What next for Brazil and Neymar?
The message to Neymar couldn't be clearer, he must prove his form and fitness in the coming months if he is to feature in what would likely be his last World Cup for Brazil. Ancelotti's side have been draw to face Haiti, Morocco, and Scotland in the group stages, a lineup the Brazil boss thinks will be tricky. Ancelotti told Sportv: "Morocco were very good during the last World Cup. Scotland are a solid team, very solid, (it will be) pretty difficult. We have to prepare well and try to win the group." Yet Brazil will be expected to finish as group winners as they aim to win the World Cup for a sixth time.
