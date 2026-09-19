FC Internazionale Milano, president Giuseppe Marotta, vice-president Javier Zanetti, manager Cristian Chivu and his staff, the players and the entire Inter family join in profound sorrow at the passing of Sandro Mazzola, a Nerazzurri legend and a legend of world football, and, in remembering him, embrace his family.





The desire to remember comes with restraint: how hard it is to find the right words to say goodbye to someone who made history, who truly made it, in an indelible and unprecedented way?





Then the melancholy takes hold, because it already feels as if he is still here, between the club headquarters and Appiano, recalling Puskas, Herrera, Suarez and Corso, one anecdote after another flowing straight into the present day, the desire for Inter burning in his eyes, talking about Lautaro and our Inter, the one of today, the one of always.





Sandro Mazzola was one of the greatest footballers in history. Not just in Nerazzurri history. He was Inter's history: he entered it as a boy and never left it. On his shoulders sat a heavy burden, the memory of a father who seemed invincible. In his destiny were two legendary Nerazzurri figures who would in fact raise him, guiding him on his journey into history.





One shirt for his whole life, one dream. One he had to build without a father, lost in the Superga disaster, that of Grande Torino. Alessandro, for everyone Sandro, Sandrino, was six years, five months and 23 days old. He saw the devastated faces of the people hugging him and stroking his head, and wondered what was happening. Who Valentino was, Sandro came to understand through the epic retold day after day. He began to absorb it at the San Lorenzo oratory in Milan, in Porta Ticinese, in full-pitch matches against Adriano Celentano. Nor was he the only Inter man to shape his upbringing: Giuseppe Meazza and Benito Lorenzi did too. Meazza developed him technically, teaching him every secret. Lorenzi arrived at Sandro's home, in Cassano d'Adda, with boots and a ball. By eight, Mazzola and his brother were effectively Inter's mascots: between the pitch, dressing rooms and stadium, it was a total Nerazzurri education.





Stages were skipped, and he grew up quickly out of necessity. Sandrino did it fast, helped by events too. Born in 1942, he was thrown into the first team in the infamous replay of Juventus v Inter on 10 June 1961 in Turin. From a school oral exam to the trip to the Piedmontese capital, where Moratti and Herrera fielded the Primavera. It ended 9-1. For Inter, a slim youngster with a fine touch scored: Sandro Mazzola. He was 18.





A second striker, we would say today. An 8 and a 10, like the shirts he wore at Inter. Inside forward or centre-forward? Herrera found the right role for him, unleashing an unstoppable rise in that spectacular army that was La Grande Inter. His consecration came quickly, sealed by the giants of world football. The Prater in Vienna, European Cup final, 1964. As they walked out, it was Suarez who pushed Mazzola on to the pitch: Sandro had stayed outside the dressing room admiring his idols, Di Stefano, Puskas and the other Real Madrid champions. Then came two goals. A brace in the European Cup final, Inter's first European triumph, an unprecedented triumph signed by Mazzola and followed by Puskas's congratulations: "You are worthy of your father Valentino," the great Hungarian told him, giving him his shirt.





Those are stories we know by heart, stories we have heard over and over without ever tiring of them, finding a new detail each time, told in a genial voice always moved by memory. There was devotion and total gratitude towards Inter, "for me like a mother", repaid with an endless stream of plays, goals and wonders. Four Serie A titles, two European Cups, two Intercontinental Cups, the Serie A top scorer title (in 1965 with 17 goals) and the European Cup top scorer title (seven goals in 1964). Second in the 1971 Ballon d'Or behind Johan Cruyff.





Angelo Moratti's La Grande Inter, Helenio Herrera's, Sarti's, Burgnich's, Facchetti's. Mazzola was there, between midfield and attack, drawing trajectories and scoring goals. European nights, afternoons at Meazza. Hugely important, unforgettable goals. His trademark goal against Independiente in the Intercontinental Cup, the comeback against Liverpool marked by him and celebrated with "When the Saints Go Marching In" blasting from the San Siro loudspeakers. Then again: the goal in the derby after 13 seconds, the goal in Inter v Lazio in 1966 that delivered the First Star. All the way to 1977. In between came the European Championship with Italy, the World Cups, the relay with Rivera.





Seventeen seasons, 565 official matches, 158 goals. His bond with Inter never ended, first in his career as an executive and then as sporting director. Even behind a desk, his intuition was unique. Platini and Falcao, then deals that fell through. Zenga, brought back to Milan from Sambenedettese. And, above all, Ronaldo. The Fenomeno arrived after the insistence of Moratti and Mazzola. When R9 was presented at Inter's headquarters, Luis Suarez and Sandro Mazzola were beside him.





Even in recent years, he kept visiting Inter headquarters. As a member of the club's Hall of Fame, he always spoke about the unique and unbreakable bond with the Nerazzurri colours. He did so too when speaking to Lautaro and his team-mates during a recent visit to Appiano Gentile. It was a place where he felt at home, where he remembered training camps under Herrera amid wonderful and amusing anecdotes.





That affection from the Nerazzurri fans, he felt in person again in May 2024, on the day of the celebration of the Second Star: he, with Bedin and Cappellini, on the pitch, celebrated for that first star won 58 years earlier.





He shone on the pitch, and his moustached star shines now too. He who, as he often said, had only one final wish: "To be remembered as a good man, who gives it a go even when it is impossible to win, as in that 9-1."





We will do that, Sandro.



