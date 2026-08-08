Sale or a second chance? The Rashford dilemma troubles Manchester United

England star Marcus Rashford has once again become the focus of a decision that Manchester United have yet to resolve.

According to a report in "Sport", Rashford has returned to the fortress of Old Trafford after rediscovering his sparkle on loan at Barcelona. His future, though, remains wide open.

Barcelona gave him back much of the level he had lost during his final spell at Manchester United.

The England forward ended the 2025-2026 season with 49 appearances, 14 goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

He proved an important part of Hansi Flick's side too, as Barcelona lifted both the La Liga and Spanish Super Cup titles.

Yet the Catalans chose not to take the next step. They declined to trigger the clause that would have turned the loan into a permanent move for 30 million euros.