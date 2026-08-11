'Thank God!' - Ryan Reynolds drops hilarious response as US fans quit Texas to move to Wrexham

An American couple are incredibly preparing to move from Texas to Wrexham after watching the hit Disney Plus documentary about the football club. Jeff and Janice Ivey, from New Braunfels, have visited the Welsh city seven times in the last two-and-a-half years.

Jeff is already in Wrexham actively house-hunting ahead of their permanent relocation. He holds UK citizenship through his Scottish ancestry, while Janice remains in the United States selling their home and awaiting her visa.

The Welcome to Wrexham series, which documents the club since Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's takeover in 2020, has brought in fans from around the world. Having first aired in 2022, the show released its fifth season earlier this year and has been extended for three more editions.