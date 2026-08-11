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'Thank God!' - Ryan Reynolds drops hilarious response as US fans quit Texas to move to Wrexham
American fans relocate to Wrexham
An American couple are incredibly preparing to move from Texas to Wrexham after watching the hit Disney Plus documentary about the football club. Jeff and Janice Ivey, from New Braunfels, have visited the Welsh city seven times in the last two-and-a-half years.
Jeff is already in Wrexham actively house-hunting ahead of their permanent relocation. He holds UK citizenship through his Scottish ancestry, while Janice remains in the United States selling their home and awaiting her visa.
The Welcome to Wrexham series, which documents the club since Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's takeover in 2020, has brought in fans from around the world. Having first aired in 2022, the show released its fifth season earlier this year and has been extended for three more editions.
Reynolds provides hilarious social media response
The news of their impending move quickly went viral on social media, bringing widespread attention to the couple's dedication. Wrexham co-owner Reynolds spotted the heartwarming story and could not resist providing his own response to the unexpected relocation.
Writing on X, the Hollywood star jokingly referenced a much darker television series. "Thank God they didn't watch Chernobyl," he posted, referring to the 2019 drama centred on the 1986 nuclear disaster near the abandoned Ukrainian city of Pripyat.
A remarkable change in club fortunes
Since buying the club alongside Rob Mac six years ago, the celebrity duo have overseen a remarkable change in fortunes for the Red Dragons. Their significant financial investment and global marketing have completely transformed the entire community.
Wrexham remarkably secured three successive promotions to finally reach the Championship ahead of the 2025 campaign. That immense achievement marked their very first appearance in the second tier of English football for 43 years.
Phil Parkinson's hard-working side subsequently finished seventh last season, narrowly missing out on the play-off places by just two points. The club's steady rise up the football pyramid continues to attract international attention and dedicated supporters like the Iveys.
- Istimewa
Focusing on the new league campaign
As their newest permanent residents prepare to settle in, Wrexham must swiftly turn their attention back to matters on the pitch. They are set to begin the brand new league campaign next week following a Carabao Cup exit to Middlesbrough on Friday. Wrexham visit Welsh rivals Cardiff City on Monday, August 17, in what promises to be a fiercely contested derby match.
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