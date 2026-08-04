Ruben Amorim provides major update on Rafael Leao's AC Milan future amid transfer speculation

Amorim has addressed the persistent speculation surrounding Leao's future at San Siro, painting a picture of a player who is far from looking for the exit door. Speaking ahead of Milan's friendly against Inter in Perth, the Portuguese tactician highlighted the positive atmosphere surrounding his compatriot, despite earlier reports suggesting the player was considering a fresh challenge after several years in Serie A.

"All the players are working really well: both those who started from day one and those who arrived later. Rafa is lucky to be at a club like Milan, so he should be happy. I feel he’s happy and motivated," Amorim said.

“I don’t know what will happen between now and the end of the transfer window, but I feel the group is really united. The important thing is to continue with this spirit when things get difficult. At this club, you have to win every match, and for that, we have to maintain the right spirit throughout the season. So I haven’t felt, I haven’t seen any difference in Leao compared to the other players. I feel everyone is preparing to start a very difficult season."