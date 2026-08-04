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Ruben Amorim vowing to honor Franco Baresi's legacy as AC Milan bids farewell to club legend
Amorim addresses Baresi's enduring impact
Amorim has delivered a moving tribute to the legendary Baresi, who passed away at the age of 66 last week. Speaking from Perth, Amorim emphasized that while he cannot guarantee silverware, he is fully committed to upholding the standards set by the iconic number six. The timing of the tour meant the first-team squad was unable to attend Tuesday's funeral in Milan, a situation Amorim addressed with transparency and respect as he spoke to reporters about the mood within the camp.
Addressing his vision for the club in the wake of such a significant loss, Amorim was honest about the pressures of management and the weight of Baresi's history. "I don't know what will happen in the future in terms of results. I can't control it or promise anything," Amorim told reporters. "But we will continue Franco Baresi's legacy. Today we're not at his funeral because we're here, but we feel the sadness too. Our entire club is there, and the people of Milan are there. And if you could ask Franco today if we should have interrupted our preparations to go to his funeral, I think I can guarantee that he would have preferred us to continue doing our job, defending the club."
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A tribute to the character of 'Franco'
Amorim highlighted the profound personal connection everyone at Milanello shared with Baresi, noting that he was far more than just a trophy-winning captain to the staff. Despite being a newcomer to the Italian giants, the coach explained how quickly he realized the magnitude of Baresi’s human qualities.
"I think I'm the last person who should talk about Baresi, because I've only just arrived here," Amorim admitted. "But I can explain a little about the feelings within our staff. First of all, no one calls Baresi 'Baresi': he is Franco, and that means something. When you talk about him with entire communications staff, they have tears in their eyes. When we go to dinner, our chef keeps showing me photos and telling me so many stories."
Loyalty over silverware in the Milan DNA
The legacy Amorim referred to isn't just about the three Champions League titles or the six Scudetti that Baresi collected during his storied career; it is about his unwavering commitment to the shirt. Amorim shared that the most frequent anecdote he heard since arriving at Milan was Baresi’s refusal to leave the club during their relegation struggles.
"I've spoken to so many people, and no one talks about the Champions League and the Serie A titles he won," the coach noted. "Everyone says one thing: 'When we went down to Serie B, he didn't leave us.' And that's special."
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Carrying the Rossoneri torch forward
As the squad concludes its international tour, the focus remains on integrating Amorim's tactical ideas while respecting the heavy hearts within the organization. The coach's closing remarks in Perth served as a mission statement for his tenure, suggesting that Baresi’s influence is the ultimate blueprint for any Milan player. "Now that he's no longer with us, he's teaching us that successes are truly a beautiful thing, but they're important for our ego. The most important thing, in the end, is character and who you are, not what you've achieved. Franco meant everything to the team. That's his legacy," Amorim concluded.
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