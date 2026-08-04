Ruben Amorim vowing to honor Franco Baresi's legacy as AC Milan bids farewell to club legend

Amorim has delivered a moving tribute to the legendary Baresi, who passed away at the age of 66 last week. Speaking from Perth, Amorim emphasized that while he cannot guarantee silverware, he is fully committed to upholding the standards set by the iconic number six. The timing of the tour meant the first-team squad was unable to attend Tuesday's funeral in Milan, a situation Amorim addressed with transparency and respect as he spoke to reporters about the mood within the camp.

Addressing his vision for the club in the wake of such a significant loss, Amorim was honest about the pressures of management and the weight of Baresi's history. "I don't know what will happen in the future in terms of results. I can't control it or promise anything," Amorim told reporters. "But we will continue Franco Baresi's legacy. Today we're not at his funeral because we're here, but we feel the sadness too. Our entire club is there, and the people of Milan are there. And if you could ask Franco today if we should have interrupted our preparations to go to his funeral, I think I can guarantee that he would have preferred us to continue doing our job, defending the club."