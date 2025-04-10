Olympique Lyonnais v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Richard Martin

Ruben Amorim 'doesn't like his team' - Man Utd boss warned his side are 'so erratic and poor' as Paul Scholes says Red Devils are far from level required after collapse against Lyon

Manchester UnitedR. AmorimEuropa LeagueLyon vs Manchester United

Ruben Amorim is disappointed with his Manchester United team and knows they are not good enough, according to Paul Scholes.

  • Scholes believes coach not being honest
  • Amorim claimed United 'improving week-by-week'
  • Ex-Red Devil said coach 'always disappointed' with team
