'That's not his job!' - Roy Keane defends Marcus Rashford with claim made Unai Emery isn't supposed to keep Aston Villa outcast Ollie Watkins 'happy'
Roy Keane has leapt to the defence of Marcus Rashford after the forward was named in the Aston Villa starting XI ahead of Ollie Watkins.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Watkins has revealed anger at being benched
- Left out against Man City with Rashford starting
- Keane says Emery's job is not to keep Watkins happy