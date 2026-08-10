Matthias Jaissle's exit from Al-Ahli a few days ago was no ordinary technical reshuffle. The German's departure lands at a moment that throws up plenty of questions about what went on inside the Saudi club during the summer window.

Al-Ahli moved aggressively to bolster their squad, and by and large they got it right, filling the positions that had been a worry before the season kicked off. Yet the very coach meant to drive that project walked away just as most of the pieces he needed had fallen into place.

Here's the paradox. Al-Ahli didn't wade into the market blindly. They targeted the weaknesses that had surfaced last season, and Jaissle played a central role in setting those technical priorities.

Now the window has shut, and one question towers above the rest. If the coach had most of what he asked for, why did it all end so soon?