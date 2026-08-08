The new season could be the final chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo's journey with Al-Nassr. Expectations suggest the captain of "the Global Club" may not renew his contract once the campaign ends, coinciding with the club's move to reorganise its finances and cut its wage bill.

Should those expectations prove correct, Ronaldo will have just one season left to write the ending he wants for a story that began years ago and reshaped Saudi football.

His journey with Al-Nassr was never merely the experience of a world-class player in the Roshn League. It marked the start of a new phase in the competition's history, with his transfer opening the door for dozens of stars to follow him to Saudi Arabia.

The end of that relationship will resonate well beyond Al-Nassr, especially if it comes after a successful final season that lets him depart with fresh silverware in hand.