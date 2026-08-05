This may reveal part of the reasons behind Mohamed Salah's refusal to move to the Saudi league, despite receiving a huge offer to join Al-Ittihad for 25 million euros per year, an increase of 8 million over his salary at Trabzonspor.
Jeddah may be a coastal city, but Saudi Arabia is known for its scorching temperatures throughout most of the year, something many world football stars who recently joined the Saudi league have complained about.
The 25 million euros would only be guaranteed in the first season. Given the significant public pressure in Saudi Arabia, the Egyptian star could not count on collecting that salary the following year.
Just look at the departure of French coach Laurent Blanc from Al-Ittihad, only four rounds into last season's Saudi league campaign, despite winning both the league and the cup the previous year.
Several stars have been linked with an exit from the Saudi league more than once, given the constant criticism they face. Even Ronaldo himself has been, along with French striker Karim Benzema.
Salah would carry an even greater burden as the number one star, and Al-Ittihad are not enjoying their best period. They are struggling badly both technically and administratively, which makes the prospect of him succeeding and shining there fraught with risk.
The Egyptian faced Saudi criticism even before joining. Ben Harburg, the American owner of Al-Kholood, argued that the Saudi league is not a place to spend a retirement holiday.
Saudi media figure Waleed Al-Farraj urged Salah not to join the Roshn league, insisting it was not the right place for him at this stage, while another Saudi media figure, Saud Al-Sarami, branded him finished.
Turkey told a different story. Salah received a historic welcome the moment he arrived, with thousands greeting him at the airport and chanting his name, amid official interest in completing the deal even after his move to Besiktas stumbled.
Trabzonspor's ambitions bear no resemblance to Al-Ittihad's either. The Turkish club are not chasing titles so much as European qualification, given how Galatasaray and Fenerbahce dominate at the top.
All this would hand the Egyptian more calm and security to see out his contract with the Turkish club, unlike the Saudi league, which he could have left after a single season had he failed to deliver what was hoped for.