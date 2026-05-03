Revealed: ‘Prime’ Ronaldinho acknowledged that Lionel Messi was better than him when winning his own Ballon d’Or

During an interview with the Argentinian programme Olga, Lopez detailed his experiences of watching a young Messi integrate into a star-studded dressing room. He revealed that Ronaldinho, then at the absolute pinnacle of his powers, was the first to admit his junior colleague's superiority.

Lopez said: "I could already see that this kid was 16 years old and he could hold his own against 30-year-olds. He had such strength and speed... We older guys were talking about how he was going to be different.

"Ronnie [Ronaldinho] used to say 'this guy is better than me.' Ronaldinho in his 'prime,' you know what that was? It was the year he won the Ballon d'Or, and he'd say that to me. Those who are different, they can tell."