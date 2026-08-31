'Pure intensity!' - Ronald Araujo admits to being completely SHOCKED by Premier League pace following Liverpool loan transfer from Barcelona

Liverpool moved decisively to secure Araujo on a temporary deal ahead of the current campaign. The 27-year-old defender was brought in to fill the void left by Konate following the Frenchman's transfer to Real Madrid.

The Reds also viewed the Uruguayan as vital cover for the right side of their defence. This tactical decision was prompted by Jeremie Frimpong's early struggles to make an immediate impact at right-back since his own arrival at the club.

Following a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, the versatile centre-back reflected on his initial experiences in England. Having featured as a substitute against both Newcastle United and Forest, Araujo is still coming to terms with the relentless nature of the division.



