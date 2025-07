This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ronald Araujo edges towards Barcelona stay as €60m release clause nears expiry despite Deco hinting at summer sale R. Araujo Barcelona Transfers LaLiga Ronald Araujo is preparing for Barcelona preseason and looks set to stay, despite a €60 million (£50m/$69m) release clause that’s nearing expiry. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Araujo’s €60m clause ends on July 15

Defender scheduled for medical on July 13

Signs suggest Uruguayan will stay Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Club Friendlies KOB BAR Match preview