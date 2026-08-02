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'It’s important for me to show that I’m here' - Robert Lewandowski hits brace in Chicago Fire home debut after two difficult road trips in MLS
Lewandowski announces himself at Soldier Field
The legendary Polish forward delivered a stunning brace to secure a 2-1 victory for Chicago Fire against Charlotte FC, marking his home debut in the most spectacular fashion imaginable. After two difficult road trips resulted in defeats to Inter Miami and New York City FC, the spotlight was firmly on the veteran striker as he stepped onto the turf at Soldier Field for the first time.
With the Fire trailing following a strike from Pep Biel in the 18th minute, Lewandowski took matters into his own hands, unleashing a ferocious effort from the edge of the penalty area that nested into the bottom left corner two minutes later. He got his name on the scoresheet again in the 68th minute to seal the home side's victory.
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A very important brace
The Polish international has quickly taken a liking to his new surroundings, both inside the club and within the wider Chicago community. His brace on Saturday placed him in an elite bracket of club history, as he became only the fourth player to score twice on his home debut for the Fire, joining the likes of Frank Klopas, Andy Herron, and fellow countryman Tomasz Frankowski.
"Every time I go to a new club, I’m waiting for the first goal," Lewandowski said. "It’s important for me to show that I’m here, to score the goal and for us to win the game. I think it makes the next step a little bit easier – for the team and also for me."
"I’m really happy to be here. I enjoy every day: the lifestyle, the club and the organization. Everything is really at a top level. I cannot say one bad word about the club, and I’m very impressed that everything is working very well, both on and off the pitch."
Berhalter hails his new clinical talisman
For head coach Gregg Berhalter, the performance was a validation of the club’s aggressive recruitment strategy. Berhalter, who also serves as the Fire’s director of football, has been under pressure to deliver a high-profile success following the departure of Hugo Cuypers. Berhalter was effusive in his praise, noting the sheer quality the 37-year-old brings to the squad.
"[Lewandowski] is invested in what’s going on here, and that’s the most important thing,” Berhalter said. “He cares, and he shows he cares through his communication, his effort on the field and his effort in training. He’s a top-class professional, and I know how badly he wants to win. Part of that is him realizing that this is a great opportunity for him, and he wants to take full advantage of it."
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Looking toward a competitive post-season
With the Fire now sitting as high as fourth in the Eastern Conference and holding a game in hand, the optimism surrounding the club is palpable. The integration of a player of Lewandowski's stature is a process, and the striker admitted that he is still learning the nuances of his new teammates' styles. This period of adaptation is expected to continue through the upcoming Leagues Cup fixtures, which will offer the squad valuable time to gel before the final MLS regular-season push.
"We still have to work on a couple of things, of course, but we’re looking forward. I hope that in the next game, we’re going to play better and better – and also win," Lewandowski concluded.
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