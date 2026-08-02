'It’s important for me to show that I’m here' - Robert Lewandowski hits brace in Chicago Fire home debut after two difficult road trips in MLS

The Polish international has quickly taken a liking to his new surroundings, both inside the club and within the wider Chicago community. His brace on Saturday placed him in an elite bracket of club history, as he became only the fourth player to score twice on his home debut for the Fire, joining the likes of Frank Klopas, Andy Herron, and fellow countryman Tomasz Frankowski.

"Every time I go to a new club, I’m waiting for the first goal," Lewandowski said. "It’s important for me to show that I’m here, to score the goal and for us to win the game. I think it makes the next step a little bit easier – for the team and also for me."

"I’m really happy to be here. I enjoy every day: the lifestyle, the club and the organization. Everything is really at a top level. I cannot say one bad word about the club, and I’m very impressed that everything is working very well, both on and off the pitch."