Goal.com
Live
AUTO-PRIX-F1-QAT-RACEAFP
Donny Afroni

Rio Ferdinand names two Tottenham players Man Utd might want to sign if Spurs suffer Premier League relegation

Transfers
Manchester United
Tottenham
Premier League
R. Ferdinand
M. van de Ven
D. Spence

The situation at Tottenham Hotspur has reached a breaking point as the club finds itself embroiled in a desperate survival scrap. As Spurs face the real prospect of relegation to the Championship after a string of poor performances, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has identified two players his former club should look to sign if the North London side fail to avoid the drop.

  • Tottenham's relegation nightmare

    Despite the recent appointment of Roberto De Zerbi to steady the ship, a debut defeat against Sunderland has left the side languishing in the bottom three with only six games remaining in the Premier League season. As the threat of the Championship looms, speculation regarding the futures of their top talent is beginning to intensify. It is expected that a mass exodus would occur should Spurs fail to secure their top-flight status, with several first-team stars likely to be the subject of cut-price offers from domestic and European rivals.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-EUR-C1-TOTTENHAM-COPENHAGENAFP

    Ferdinand's transfer recommendations

    Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, the former England captain was asked which members of the current Spurs squad he would like to see move to Old Trafford. Initially hesitant due to the club's current form, he eventually singled out two specific names for the Man Utd hierarchy to consider. Ferdinand stated: "None right now, no. Can’t think of any that I’d take, especially the way they’re playing now. [Micky] Van de Ven, maybe. Van de Ven and Djed Spence, actually. Djed Spence."

  • Saha backs Van de Ven move

    Ferdinand is not the only former United star suggesting a move for the Netherlands international defender. Louis Saha has also thrown his weight behind a potential deal for the pacy centre-back, believing he represents the level of quality required to turn United into genuine contenders again. Saha explained his reasoning for the transfer, saying: "We have players in attacking areas and on the wings, defensively we have a lot of options, but Micky van de Ven would be an exciting addition if he is available. He is the calibre of player that can help United to the next level."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Spurs must find a way to survive

    Whether United act on these recommendations remains to be seen, but the outcome of Tottenham's relegation battle will undoubtedly dictate the pace of the upcoming transfer window. For now, Spurs must find a way to navigate their remaining fixtures or risk losing their biggest assets to their traditional 'Big Six' rivals.

Premier League
Tottenham crest
Tottenham
TOT
Brighton crest
Brighton
BHA
Premier League
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN