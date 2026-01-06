Rhulani Mokwena: Are Kaizer Chiefs contemplating hiring former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician after his exploits at MC Alger? 'Yeah, we have to look!'
- Backpage
Why are Chiefs looking for a coach?
Kaizer Chiefs hired former AS FAR Rabat coach Nasreddine Nabi to guide the team at the beginning of the 2024/25 season.
The Moroccan did not deliver as anticipated; despite winning the Nedbank Cup, which, in the process, ended Amakhosi's decade-long trophyless run, he finished ninth in the Premier Soccer League.
It wasn't a good finish considering the investment the club had made, especially in the playing unit and the technical team.
Just six matches into the 2025/26 season, he was replaced by his assistants Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, who were given the mandate to coach the senior team until the end of the season.
This explains why the management might consider bringing in a new man to steer Chiefs forward in the new campaign.
- MC Alger on Instagram
Is Mokwena the new man?
While Chiefs have had a relatively decent time this season, especially in the Premier Soccer League, it doesn't reflect the changes made in the playing unit, where 11 players were signed.
MC Alger coach Rhulani Mokwena, who has had a fine start to the season in Algeria, has regularly been linked with the Soweto giants.
However, even if the tactician was a free agent, he couldn't consider coaching Kaizer Chiefs, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
"There’s no Rhulani going to Chiefs. No, it will never happen. Even Rulani is not thinking about it," they reported according to their insider.
"Rulani is a Pirate. Rulani’s team is Pirates. Even his father, they would disown him if you ask. Rulani will never come to Chiefs. It’s not even football. Rulani himself is not interested in that.
"He won’t take that. You see both sides," they added.
- Backpage
Yes, Chiefs are in the market but not for big names
They further confirmed that Chiefs will most probably have a new man in the hot-seat, but not a big name since they haven't delivered as they should.
"Yeah, we have to look. But also this year it’s not as if there are too many coaches out there," the aforementioned publication added.
"I’m saying how things have happened over the last few years. You cannot be looking only at one or two.
"You don’t have to look at big names anymore. Because you see how Pirates have had success with lesser-known coaches," they concluded.
- Backpage
When will Chiefs make their decision?
Amakhosi Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr insisted, in a recent interview, that when the time is right, a decision will be made.
“We have great technical staff, and at the moment we’re sitting in a good position on the log, so we’re focused on our process," the former striker said.
"I think coach Kaze and coach Khalil have done a tremendous job.
“They have been with this team since last year, and they’ve been part of the process in terms of our recruitment, so we are focused on creating an environment where they can give their best, and we will take it game by game. We will look at their futures at the end of the season and take it from there, but right now we’re excited with them," he continued.
The 44-year-old is optimistic about a good showing in the CAF Confederation Cup.
"We know that the clubs in this competition are top clubs, so we’re really excited about the challenge ahead of us," he concluded.