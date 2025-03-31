Rob McElhenney Ryan Reynolds WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Revealed: Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's reaction to cost of Championship life as Wrexham's Hollywood co-owners eye another promotion step towards the Premier League

WrexhamChampionshipLeague One

The reaction of Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to the costs of life in the Championship has been revealed.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Red Dragons have enjoyed back-to-back promotions
  • Currently flying high in the League One table
  • More money required in order to remain competitive
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match