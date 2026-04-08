Revealed: Harry Maguire REJECTED Lionel Messi link-up at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami to extend Man Utd contract

Maguire expressed immense pride in continuing his journey with the club, highlighting a collective desire to help the current squad return to the pinnacle of English football. He noted that the shared ambition within the dressing room remains a primary motivator for his decision to stay at Old Trafford.

The England defender stated: "The determination throughout the whole club to fight for major trophies is clear for everyone to see and I am confident that our best moments together remain ahead of us. You can feel the ambition and potential of this exciting squad."

He added: "Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour. It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day. I am delighted to extend my journey at this incredible club to at least eight seasons and continue to play in front of our special supporters to create more amazing moments together."