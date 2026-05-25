AFP
Revealed: Carlo Ancelotti & the six managers Man Utd looked into appointing before giving Michael Carrick permanent job
International targets proved out of reach
Carrick initially took the reins at Old Trafford as an interim solution following the departure of Ruben Amorim in January. While his appointment on a permanent two-year deal follows a brilliant third-place finish, United officials had initially cast their net wide across the international stage.
According to The Athletic, England boss Thomas Tuchel was a primary target for the INEOS-led regime. Although the German was "checked on" during the winter, he ultimately committed his future to the Three Lions by signing a contract extension. Similarly, Julian Nagelsmann was considered, but his focus on Germany's World Cup campaign made negotiations impossible.
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Ancelotti and the Brazil complication
Perhaps the most ambitious name on the shortlist was the former Real Madrid manager Ancelotti. The veteran Italian, who has won everything there is to win in the club game, was admired by the United board as they searched for a world-class successor to Amorim.
However, the pursuit was thwarted by Ancelotti's decision to stay in Brazilian national team. With the 66-year-old signing a new deal to lead the Selecao into the upcoming World Cup, the Red Devils were forced to look elsewhere in their search for a tactical figurehead.
Premier League alternatives and the Emery cost
The search also stayed closer to home, with Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola and Aston Villa's Unai Emery both falling under the microscope. While Iraola has won plaudits for his work on the south coast, the decision-makers at Old Trafford eventually felt the jump from the Cherries to United was too significant a risk.
Emery posed a different problem altogether. To lure the Spaniard away from Villa Park, United would have been forced to cough up a staggering £20 million compensation fee. Furthermore, there were internal concerns regarding whether Emery could replicate his success in a structure where he would not exert the same total control he currently enjoys at Villa.
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Carrick wins over the doubters
Despite further interest in Paris Saint-Germain's Luis Enrique - who was deemed unavailable as he seeks back-to-back Champions League titles - the club ultimately threw their weight behind Carrick. This came despite criticism from club legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville, who previously argued that the former midfielder should not be given the keys permanently regardless of his results. However, Carrick became the clear frontrunner after guiding United to a third place Premier League finish and Champions League qualification.
"From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United. Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride," Carrick said after being confirmed as permanent manager. "Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here."