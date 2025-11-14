Retirement date & MLS homecoming: Christian Pulisic reveals future plans as USMNT star admits to enjoying life at AC Milan more than he did in London with Chelsea

He feels comfortable at San Siro - with golf pro girlfriend Alexa Melton paying him regular visits - and sees no reason why he could not play for another decade, with a retracing of steps to the States being enjoyed along the way.

Pulisic has told Paramount+ of his present and future: “My Italian has improved a lot, and I feel much more confident in interviews now. I did a first telephone interview and found it difficult because I couldn’t see the person. I’m at a similar level to when I spoke German better. I like it here, I like the Italian culture, which I find very calm. I like the people, and the food is also very good. Does it beat London? Definitely.

“Where will I be when I retire from football? I’ve thought about it. I don’t know, it depends on where my career takes me. I’ll definitely spend some time in the United States. I’ve been away from my family for a long time.”

Pulisic added, with inspiration being taken from current Ballon d’Or-winning team-mate Luka Modric: “It’s hard to know when it’s time to retire. Looking at him [Modric] now, I see at least 10 years ahead of me. I want to keep going as long as possible. I see Luka in the dressing room: this guy is 40 years old and is performing like a 10-year-old. I wonder how he does it. I hope I can hold out, too. We’re so lucky to have this job.”

