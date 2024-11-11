FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ASTON VILLAAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

Relief for Liverpool! Trent Alexander-Arnold avoids serious injury after being forced off against Aston Villa with Man City showdown on the horizon - but defender will sit out England duty

T. Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolEnglandLiverpool vs Aston VillaAston VillaPremier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold has avoided serious injury and is expected to be back in action before Liverpool's clash with Manchester City.

  • Trent won't feature for England
  • Did not suffer serious injury
  • Expected to be back before Man City clash
