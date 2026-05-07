Regarding FC Bayern's transfer target, Uli Hoeneß and Max Eberl reportedly have differences

Sporting director Max Eberl is convinced by Eichhorn and backs the transfer, according to the report. The 16-year-old also matches FCB's long-standing policy of assembling Germany's top talent under one roof.

Eichhorn is reportedly open to a release clause of up to twelve million euros, which would make negotiations fairly straightforward. Nevertheless, according to kicker, both honorary president Uli Hoeneß and supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge are "against such a transfer".

Internally, Bayern's priority remains signing a versatile attacker to ease the burden on Harry Kane and Luis Diaz on the left wing. Their top option is now Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United, with talks between the clubs already underway and the player reportedly shown a draft contract.

The sticking point will be the transfer fee: Newcastle are reportedly holding out for up to €90 million, and anything above €70 million could be too rich for Bayern.