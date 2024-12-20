'I have lived disappointment after disappointment' - Reece James sends touching message of support to Mason Mount after former Chelsea team-mate's latest injury setback at Man Utd
Chelsea captain Reece James has sent a touching message of support to Mason Mount after the Manchester United star's latest injury setback.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mount & James had injury problems
- Man Utd man suffers another setback
- Chelsea ace sends message to ex-team-mate