Why Reece James hasn’t looked to sister Lauren for ‘winning’ advice as England’s Three Lions seek to emulate trophy-winning triumphs of the Lionesses

The James family has become synonymous with elite football in England, with both Reece and Lauren representing Chelsea and their country at the highest level. With Lauren having played a pivotal role in the Lionesses' successes, many wondered if Reece had turned to his younger sister for advice on how to navigate the pressure of a major international tournament. However, the Chelsea captain remains confident in his own pedigree.

When asked in an interview with GQ magazine if Lauren had passed on any advice about getting over the line, James was clear: "No, I don't think so. Maybe if I'd never won anything [she would], but I've had winning experiences before, I know what it feels like and what it takes." Despite the lack of tactical exchanges, the pride in his sibling's achievements is evident. "I always knew that her level was to be on the big stage performing in the biggest games and I'm not surprised one bit. I'm proud to see her playing for Chelsea and representing England," he added.